Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 673,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $5,160,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,878.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

