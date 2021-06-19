Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.20. Endesa shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 915 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Endesa alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.