EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NPO opened at $94.50 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

