Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.19. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 1,059,587 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

