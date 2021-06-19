Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,244 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

