Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.78.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.