Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,356 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $646.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $575.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.55 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

