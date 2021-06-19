Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,521 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after buying an additional 2,555,662 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after buying an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after buying an additional 907,448 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.