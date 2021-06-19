Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,721 Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 137.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 325,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 188,623 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

