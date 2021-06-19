Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $281,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 81,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,176,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 20,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period.

BSCQ stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51.

