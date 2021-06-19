Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

SIG stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

In related news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

