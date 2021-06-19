Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,510 Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the period.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Shares of SNSR opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $35.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.