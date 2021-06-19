Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISDX opened at $30.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.