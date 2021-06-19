Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.09. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,050 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17.

About Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc manufactures and provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions in the United States. The develops, manufactures, and sells Voraxial separators; and V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

