EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 120,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $55,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.46.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,421,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.