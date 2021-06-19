Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 13th total of 6,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EQNR stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

