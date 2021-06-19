Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kaleyra, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kaleyra in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $369.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 3.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth about $10,174,000. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $77,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.