Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

SAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.69. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

