Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.14) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.96). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%.

RAPT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $864.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,379 shares of company stock valued at $285,870. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

