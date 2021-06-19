Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CyrusOne Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CONE. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 187.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

