Equities Analysts Set Expectations for iMedia Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iMedia Brands in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of IMBI stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

