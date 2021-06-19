Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $352.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

