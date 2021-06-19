Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,104,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $157.30 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.44.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,261,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,116 shares of company stock worth $48,978,499. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

