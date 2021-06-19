Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.9% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $38.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

