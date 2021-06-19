Ergoteles LLC Invests $941,000 in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $4,484,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.84. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

