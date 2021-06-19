Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

MCY stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.