Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $129.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

