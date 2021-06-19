Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eGain alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eric Smit sold 2,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $19,520.00.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $343.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.30. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in eGain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of eGain by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in eGain by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.