Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Eric Smit sold 2,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $19,520.00.
Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $343.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.30. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in eGain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of eGain by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in eGain by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
