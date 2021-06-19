Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ETH opened at $25.98 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $654.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

