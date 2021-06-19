Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Gartner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.82 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

