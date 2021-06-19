Ethic Inc. Has $467,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

