Ethic Inc. Has $632,000 Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

