Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 772,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

