Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $382,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $93.87 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

