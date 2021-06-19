Ethic Inc. Raises Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHG opened at $35.93 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

