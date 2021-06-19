Ethic Inc. Sells 917 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 65,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,077,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $397,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,976 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $1,433,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

