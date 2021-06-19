Everex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $134,873.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001279 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $134,873.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00736805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083506 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

