Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$15.20 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.16.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$226,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,954,690.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

