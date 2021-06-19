Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

