Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $260.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.43 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.79.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.