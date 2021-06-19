Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 59,136 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,136 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.07 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.