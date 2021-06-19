Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of AQUA opened at $31.91 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

