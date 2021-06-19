extraDNA Tops 1-Day Volume of $266,708.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $643,293.12 and $266,708.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,612.95 or 1.00154621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00034855 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00433871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00329917 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.33 or 0.00779939 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00075053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003374 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

