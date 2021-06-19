FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.27% of FARO Technologies worth $35,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth $522,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of FARO opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.36. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $97.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. Research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.