Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys Shares of 1,544 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $212.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

