Fayez Sarofim & Co Takes Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

