Federated Hermes Inc. Has $74.24 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 54.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $74,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $449.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $466.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

