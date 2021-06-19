Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 20,264 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.43% of Coupa Software worth $79,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $994,357.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,585.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,970 shares of company stock valued at $31,031,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Shares of COUP opened at $245.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

