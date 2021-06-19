Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 206,309 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,309 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $83,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

