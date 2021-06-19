Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,253 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $66,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 135,115 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,699 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYTM opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

